Left Menu

Parent Held Accountable: Colin Gray Convicted in High School Shooting Case

Colin Gray, father of a school shooter, was convicted of 27 charges, including second-degree murder, in Georgia. Gray gave his son a rifle, which was later used in a mass shooting. The trial highlighted the legal accountability of parents in rare cases linking them to children's actions in shootings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:20 IST
Parent Held Accountable: Colin Gray Convicted in High School Shooting Case

In a landmark case, a jury has convicted 55-year-old Colin Gray on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for his involvement in a school shooting carried out by his son. The conviction took place after an 11-day trial in Georgia, marking a rare instance of parental accountability in such cases.

The charges stem from a tragic incident in September 2024, when Gray's son, Colt, used a rifle his father had given him to commit a mass shooting at Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers. The prosecution argued that Gray's actions enabled the tragedy.

Despite arguing that he never foresaw such violence from his son, Gray faces over 100 years in prison. This decision emphasizes the potential legal responsibilities parents may bear for their children's actions in the United States.

TRENDING

1
Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

 Global
2
France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

 France
3
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

 Global
4
Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026