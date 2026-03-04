Parent Held Accountable: Colin Gray Convicted in High School Shooting Case

In a landmark case, a jury has convicted 55-year-old Colin Gray on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for his involvement in a school shooting carried out by his son. The conviction took place after an 11-day trial in Georgia, marking a rare instance of parental accountability in such cases.

The charges stem from a tragic incident in September 2024, when Gray's son, Colt, used a rifle his father had given him to commit a mass shooting at Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers. The prosecution argued that Gray's actions enabled the tragedy.

Despite arguing that he never foresaw such violence from his son, Gray faces over 100 years in prison. This decision emphasizes the potential legal responsibilities parents may bear for their children's actions in the United States.