Impeachment Clouds Loom Over Philippines' VP Sara Duterte

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faces impeachment complaints, accused of unexplained wealth and misuse of public funds. Seen as a frontrunner for 2028 presidential elections, Duterte could be removed from office if convicted. The process marks intensifying political rivalries within the nation's powerful families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:02 IST
On Wednesday, Philippine lawmakers directed Vice President Sara Duterte to address impeachment complaints tied to allegations of unexplained wealth and misuse of public funds. These claims add to existing tensions between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., amid a backdrop of increasing political friction.

With aspirations for the presidency in 2028, Duterte fortified her defense in the wakeof similar accusations last year. Her fate rests in the Senate's hands, where a conviction could see her disqualified from future political office.

The impeachment proceedings reflect the intricate political rivalries amongst elite Filipino families, as representatives consider Duterte's response before moving forward. Allegations also detail Duterte's alleged threats against President Marcos and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

