Spanish Prime Minister Denounces U.S. and Israel's Actions Against Iran
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has expressed strong opposition to the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, warning it is gambling with millions of lives. He rejected President Trump's trade threats, denounced the attacks as illegal, and banned U.S. military aircraft from using Spanish bases.
Updated: 04-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:07 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reaffirmed his firm stance against the U.S. and Israel's military actions against Iran, expressing grave concerns over the global implications.
Sanchez addressed the nation following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to cut trade ties with Spain, emphasizing that such conflict risks are like playing 'Russian roulette' with millions of lives.
Highlighting past tumultuous events such as the Iraq war, Sanchez condemned the bombings as reckless and illegal, stressing Spain's commitment to peace and its refusal to support actions contrary to its values.
