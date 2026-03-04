In a startling revelation, Germany's BND intelligence agency announced that Russia's genuine federal budget deficit for 2025 surpassed official claims by more than 2.36 trillion roubles, or $30.45 billion. This discrepancy is attributed to Moscow's efforts to obscure the true financial burden of its ongoing military engagement in Ukraine.

The BND's insights, shared in a LinkedIn post, underscore the tangible impact of Western sanctions on Russia's economic landscape. The agency noted that the suppression of economic realities positions Russia as an unpredictable and hazardous investment environment.

Challenging President Vladimir Putin's strategic direction, the BND argues that Russia's economic future is being jeopardized in favor of broader imperial aspirations, leaving the nation in a precarious financial state.

(With inputs from agencies.)