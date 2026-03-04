Naval Drones Ignite Tensions in Russian-Ukrainian Waters
Russian transport ministry accuses Ukrainian naval drones of attacking the Arctic Metagaz ship, leading to a fire in the Mediterranean. All 30 Russian crew members were reported safe. Ukraine's Security Service has not commented on the incident, which Russia deems as international terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:24 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a concerning escalation, Russia's transport ministry announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian naval drones were responsible for a significant attack on a Russian gas tanker, the Arctic Metagaz. The incident occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, resulting in a fire onboard the vessel a day prior.
The ministry condemned the assault as "an act of international terrorism" but reassured that all 30 onboard crew members, all Russian nationals, were unharmed and accounted for.
Despite multiple requests for clarification, Ukraine's Security Service has yet to provide any official comment regarding the allegations made by Russia's officials.