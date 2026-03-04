Naval Drones Ignite Tensions in Russian-Ukrainian Waters

In a concerning escalation, Russia's transport ministry announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian naval drones were responsible for a significant attack on a Russian gas tanker, the Arctic Metagaz. The incident occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, resulting in a fire onboard the vessel a day prior.

The ministry condemned the assault as "an act of international terrorism" but reassured that all 30 onboard crew members, all Russian nationals, were unharmed and accounted for.

Despite multiple requests for clarification, Ukraine's Security Service has yet to provide any official comment regarding the allegations made by Russia's officials.