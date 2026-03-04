Tamil Nadu Pioneers Eco-Conservation with Technology and Community Initiatives

In a move underscoring its dedication to community-focused conservation, Tamil Nadu has launched cutting-edge initiatives such as a Dark Sky Park and an AI-driven drone unit to protect wildlife, a senior official disclosed on Wednesday.

Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, emphasized the blend of technology and community participation, introducing programs like 'Trek Tamil Nadu' and inaugurating 'Camp Sethumadai' operated by local tribal communities to offer wilderness experiences and sustainable livelihoods.

The state has also ventured into astro-tourism through a Dark Sky Park in the Kolli Hills and has enhanced its wildlife protection efforts with a drone surveillance project aimed at mitigating human-wildlife conflict and safeguarding elephant corridors.

