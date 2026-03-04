Dramatic Victories: Japan and Vietnam Shine in Women's Asian Cup

In a thrilling continuation of the Women's Asian Cup, Japan's team secured a 2-0 victory against a resilient Taiwanese side. Midfielder Momoko Tanikawa broke through in the 61st minute, capitalizing on a pass from Hana Takahashi, while Kiko Seike sealed the win with a powerful header in stoppage time.

The Japanese team, aiming to reclaim their title after back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2018, dominated possession throughout the match. However, resolute defending and the efforts of Taiwan's standout goalkeeper, Wang Yu-ting, kept the goal count low.

Meanwhile, Vietnam achieved a 2-1 victory over India, with Ngan Thi Van Su scoring both goals. Although Sanfida Nongrum's debut goal had leveled the score for India, Van Su's late winner ensured Vietnam's success. With an eye on advancing further in the tournament, Vietnam and Japan are set to face off against Taiwan this coming Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)