Qatar LNG Halt Amid Middle East Conflict Fuels Energy Crisis in India
Qatar has temporarily stopped LNG production following an attack amid the West Asia conflict, affecting India's LNG supplies. This has led to a significant supply cut for Indian industries and concerns in the city gas sector about customer shifts to electric vehicles due to rising LNG prices.
Qatar has suspended its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production following a targeted attack during the ongoing West Asia conflict, severely disrupting the energy supply chains to India. This halt has led to a substantial reduction of up to 40% in LNG deliveries to Indian industries and city gas distribution companies.
The city gas sector, dependent on LNG for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas, warns of increased stress, as replacement of contracted Qatari volumes with pricier spot LNG could drive customers towards electric vehicles. Petronet LNG Ltd, India's principal LNG importer, faces challenges in transporting LNG from Qatar, with the Strait of Hormuz largely inaccessible.
As India grapples with supply constraints, companies are exploring alternatives like naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas, though these options may offset LNG's economic advantages. Meanwhile, authorities remain under pressure to ensure continued gas supply amid rising Asian spot LNG prices due to halted Qatari operations.
