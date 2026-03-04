Mojtaba Khamenei: The Ascent of Iran's Potential Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is poised as a leading candidate to become Iran's new supreme leader. With influential ties to the elite Revolutionary Guards and a strong clerical background, Mojtaba has navigated years of political turbulence, strengthening his place within Iran's power structure.

Born in Mashhad and a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Mojtaba's ascent has been controversial. Critics highlight his lack of formal government roles and suggest suspicions of dynastic politics. Despite no formal titles, his strategic alliances and resemblance to his father position him as a formidable contender.

The Assembly of Experts is set to announce Iran's next supreme leader soon, with Mojtaba as a strong prospect. However, Western pressures and internal demands for reform could challenge his leadership, amid ongoing U.S. sanctions and recent protests demanding increased freedoms.

