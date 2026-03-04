Left Menu

F1 Under Fire: Campaigners Demand Ban on Tobacco Sponsorships Amid Youth Surge

162 health groups urge Formula One to prohibit tobacco sponsorships, blaming nicotine pouches targeting young audiences. Major F1 partnerships with Philip Morris and BAT raise concerns among anti-tobacco advocates. F1's growing youth viewership clashes with tobacco branding, prompting calls for reform despite compliance with existing laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:32 IST
F1 Under Fire: Campaigners Demand Ban on Tobacco Sponsorships Amid Youth Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global Formula One community, famed for its wide-reaching audience and thrilling races, is currently embroiled in controversy. A coalition of 162 health-focused organizations has stepped forward to demand that Formula One cease its partnerships with tobacco companies that promote addictive nicotine pouches.

Accusations are flying about partnerships with Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, which sponsor top teams like Scuderia Ferrari and McLaren. The outrage stems from a perceived conflict between the promotion of nicotine products and Formula One's strategic push to capture the youth market.

Despite responses from tobacco companies arguing that their marketing strategies target only adults, critics point to the increasing number of young followers of the sport. Advocacy groups insist that aligning with tobacco brands sponsors an unintended message to young fans, potentially leading them to lifelong addiction struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey
2
Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

 Global
3
Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

Maersk Halts Middle East Cargo Operations Amid Uncertainties

 Denmark
4
Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026