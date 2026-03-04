F1 Under Fire: Campaigners Demand Ban on Tobacco Sponsorships Amid Youth Surge

The global Formula One community, famed for its wide-reaching audience and thrilling races, is currently embroiled in controversy. A coalition of 162 health-focused organizations has stepped forward to demand that Formula One cease its partnerships with tobacco companies that promote addictive nicotine pouches.

Accusations are flying about partnerships with Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, which sponsor top teams like Scuderia Ferrari and McLaren. The outrage stems from a perceived conflict between the promotion of nicotine products and Formula One's strategic push to capture the youth market.

Despite responses from tobacco companies arguing that their marketing strategies target only adults, critics point to the increasing number of young followers of the sport. Advocacy groups insist that aligning with tobacco brands sponsors an unintended message to young fans, potentially leading them to lifelong addiction struggles.

