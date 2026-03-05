President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that Ukraine's allies, notably the United States, have requested Kyiv's assistance to counter Iranian Shahed drones. Zelenskiy highlighted that Ukraine's operational experience is valuable to partners seeking to bolster their defenses.

The Ukrainian leader indicated potential collaboration with Middle Eastern nations as part of efforts to influence Russia towards a ceasefire in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Moscow.

Ukrainian officials see this cooperation as a critical step in leveraging their military expertise to stabilize geopolitical tensions and assert Ukraine's strategic role on the global stage.

