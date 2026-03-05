Tech Giants Unite Against Pentagon's AI Risk Designation

In a significant development, tech industry giants such as Amazon and Nvidia have voiced their unease regarding the U.S. Pentagon's decision to tag Anthropic as a potential supply-chain risk. This move arises amidst a dispute over Anthropic's AI applications in military technology.

In a recent letter, the Information Technology Industry Council, representing major tech firms, highlighted their apprehensions. While not naming Anthropic directly, the letter reflects concerns over the Department of War's procurement disputes, prompting investors to engage in damage control measures.

As discussions between Anthropic and the Pentagon persist, the core issue remains focused on Anthropic's opposition to using its AI for autonomous weapons and surveillance. Investors express both support and frustration, urging a resolution that aligns with business interests and ethical considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)