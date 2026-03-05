Left Menu

US Moves to Secure Venezuela's Rich Resources Amidst Political Shifts

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum visited Venezuela to engage with acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The visit signals the US intent to control Venezuela's natural resources and create a minerals trading bloc. The move follows the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro.

  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a recent diplomatic move, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum met with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

The meeting indicates the Trump administration's focus on securing control over Venezuela's natural resources, while attempting to bolster the country's legitimate mining sector.

This action comes after the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro, as the US aims to mitigate China's dominance in the critical minerals market.

