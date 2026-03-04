Left Menu

Karnataka's Quiet Achievements: Beyond Budget Announcements

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized that developmental works in Bengaluru South are progressing independently of state budget announcements. Highlighting initiatives like the Karnataka Public Schools and medical college developments, Shivakumar stated these projects are ongoing regardless of budget allocations and are supported by local policies.

Updated: 04-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:06 IST
Shivakumar, who spoke ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's upcoming budget presentation, noted that stakeholders often assume budget allocations dictate project initiation. However, he highlighted regional initiatives like the Karnataka Public Schools system as proof of progress made without waiting for such announcements.

He further criticized the shifting of a planned medical college under a previous government, emphasizing the strength of local policies in realizing educational and healthcare infrastructure goals in the district.

