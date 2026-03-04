Karnataka's Quiet Achievements: Beyond Budget Announcements

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted that developmental works don't rely on state budget announcements for their execution. He pointed out ongoing projects such as public schools and medical colleges in Bengaluru South, asserting they were being implemented independently of financial plans.

Shivakumar, who spoke ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's upcoming budget presentation, noted that stakeholders often assume budget allocations dictate project initiation. However, he highlighted regional initiatives like the Karnataka Public Schools system as proof of progress made without waiting for such announcements.

He further criticized the shifting of a planned medical college under a previous government, emphasizing the strength of local policies in realizing educational and healthcare infrastructure goals in the district.