High-Profile Figures Entrapped in Epstein’s Shadow: U.S. House Oversight Probes Uncover Hidden Ties

Citing accountability and transparency, the House Oversight Committee has called upon U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and former Goldman Sachs lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler to address their ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The panel aims to scrutinize the high-powered connections Epstein cultivated over the years.

Committee Chair James Comer has extended the inquiry to others, including Bill Gates and co-founder of Apollo Global Management, Leon Black, urging them to provide sworn testimonies. Doug Band, Lesley Groff, Sarah Kellen, and Ted Waitt are also called to clarify their associations with Epstein.

Previously released files from the Justice Department highlight Lutnick's visit to Epstein's Caribbean island, despite claiming severed connections. Recent lawsuits against Apollo Global Management allege misconduct over business ties with Epstein, casting a wider net of scrutiny over powerful figures entangled in Epstein's network.

(With inputs from agencies.)