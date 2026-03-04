Left Menu

High-Profile Figures Entrapped in Epstein’s Shadow: U.S. House Oversight Probes Uncover Hidden Ties

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Goldman Sachs’ departing top lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler are set to appear before the House Oversight Committee to discuss their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The committee has also requested testimonies from figures like Bill Gates and Leon Black to uncover deeper associations with Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:20 IST
High-Profile Figures Entrapped in Epstein’s Shadow: U.S. House Oversight Probes Uncover Hidden Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Citing accountability and transparency, the House Oversight Committee has called upon U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and former Goldman Sachs lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler to address their ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The panel aims to scrutinize the high-powered connections Epstein cultivated over the years.

Committee Chair James Comer has extended the inquiry to others, including Bill Gates and co-founder of Apollo Global Management, Leon Black, urging them to provide sworn testimonies. Doug Band, Lesley Groff, Sarah Kellen, and Ted Waitt are also called to clarify their associations with Epstein.

Previously released files from the Justice Department highlight Lutnick's visit to Epstein's Caribbean island, despite claiming severed connections. Recent lawsuits against Apollo Global Management allege misconduct over business ties with Epstein, casting a wider net of scrutiny over powerful figures entangled in Epstein's network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

 United States
3
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
4
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026