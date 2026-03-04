Left Menu

Tragic Disappearance: Bihar Youth Feared Drowned in Alaknanda

A 19-year-old man from Bihar, identified as Deepak Kumar, is feared drowned in the Alaknanda river in Srinagar. Reports indicate Kumar, allegedly under alcohol's influence, attempted to cross the river, resulting in his disappearance. Local authorities have begun a search operation to locate him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:52 IST
Deepak Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A young man from Bihar, Deepak Kumar, has gone missing and is feared drowned in the Alaknanda river in Srinagar on Wednesday. According to reports, Kumar was under the influence of alcohol when he tried entering deep waters, an action that led to his disappearance.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police promptly responded and initiated a search operation in the river following the incident. The incident occurred near Kamleshwar ghat, where Kumar and his friends, all daily wage laborers, had gathered.

Authorities conducted a search in the Kirti Nagar area but have yet to find any clues regarding Kumar's whereabouts. The search efforts are set to continue Thursday morning to gain further insights into this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

