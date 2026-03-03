Left Menu

High Security in Srinagar Amid Shia Protest Mourning Ayatollah Khamenei

Security heightened in Srinagar's Lal Chowk as protests by Shia Muslims erupt over Ayatollah Khamenei's killing. Demonstrations, sparked by US-Israeli airstrikes, persist across India and West Asia. Tensions rise with strikes in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, as Hezbollah's intelligence head is confirmed dead in a Beirut attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:36 IST
Security forces at Lal Chowk in Sringar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Security in Srinagar's Lal Chowk remains on high alert for the second consecutive day following protests by Shia Muslims mourning the alleged killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in US-Israel-led airstrikes.

On Sunday, large crowds gathered outside the UN Military Observer Group headquarters in Srinagar, displaying pictures of Khamenei and mourning his death, while also condemning US-Israel actions. The protests, marked by black flags and traditional chants, remained peaceful despite escalating tensions.

Across West Asia, unrest continues with attacks and interceptions reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon. The Hezbollah intelligence chief was reportedly killed in a Beirut strike, contributing further to regional instability and drawing sharp reactions from involved nations.

