Zuckerberg on Trial: Unveiling Teen Impact of Social Media

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was deposed in a trial investigating social media's impact on teens, addressing allegations that Meta misled consumers about risks. Prosecutors assert Meta failed to disclose knowledge of addiction and harm, while defenses cite efforts to improve safety. The trial's outcome could influence future cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 05-03-2026 06:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 06:11 IST
In a crucial trial assessing social media's influence on young users, jurors observed a deposition featuring Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The trial investigates whether Meta violated consumer protection laws by not disclosing known risks associated with its platforms, like Facebook and Instagram.

Prosecutors claim Meta concealed information about the addictive nature and potential harm of social media, including child exploitation risks. However, Meta's defense argues it actively discloses risks, attempts to mitigate damaging content, and acknowledges that not all can be prevented.

The trial, involving testimonies from Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, could set precedents for numerous similar lawsuits. Zuckerberg previously addressed Congress, apologizing for family tragedies linked to social media but refraining from full accountability.

