China Balances Quality Growth with Strategic Reforms
China has set a 2026 economic growth target of 4.5%-5%, focusing on quality over speed. With flexibility for reforms, it aims to boost domestic demand and innovation, stepping away from export reliance. The shift signifies pragmatism in a challenging global landscape, fostering long-term economic transformation.
China has announced a new economic growth target for 2026, aiming for a rate of 4.5%-5%, reflecting a shift towards prioritizing quality over rapid expansion. This is a slight decrease from last year's 5% growth, allowing more room for structural reforms amid global uncertainties.
Analysts interpret the lower target as an opportunity for China to reduce its dependency on exports, supported by a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025. The government has committed to boosting domestic demand and innovation through its latest five-year plan, focusing investments in technology and scientific research.
Experts such as Shier Lee Lim from Convera and Tianchen Xu from EIU echo the realism behind China's targets, noting efforts to improve household income and public services. Meanwhile, special government bond issues and fiscal strategies are designed to foster consumption-led growth, with initiatives targeting technological advancements and sustainable economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
