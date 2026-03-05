NZ Pre-Deploys Military Planes to Evacuate Citizens From Middle East

New Zealand has begun pre-deploying military aircraft and consular staff to the Middle East as the government prepares contingency plans to assist citizens stranded amid rapidly escalating conflict in the region.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins said the move is designed to ensure New Zealand is ready to support evacuation operations if conditions allow.

Contingency Planning for Potential Evacuations

The government is preparing for a range of scenarios as the security situation in the Middle East continues to evolve.

As part of those preparations, two New Zealand Defence Force C-130J transport aircraft and specialist consular staff are being sent closer to the region so they can respond quickly if civilian evacuations become feasible.

“The events in the Middle East are fast-moving, dangerous and complex — and our primary focus is on assisting New Zealanders in the region to the extent possible in this very challenging security environment,” Peters said.

Officials emphasised that evacuation operations remain uncertain due to ongoing security risks and widespread travel disruption.

Airspace Closures Complicate Exit Routes

Large portions of regional airspace remain closed and many commercial flights have been suspended, severely limiting travel options.

The government is currently advising New Zealanders in the region to shelter in place or leave through any safe and practical routes that become available.

“With airspace closed and most commercial flights not operating, we continue to recommend that New Zealanders shelter in place — or take any safe and practical opportunities that are available to leave the region,” Peters said.

Authorities are also exploring charter flight options and coordinating with international partners to expand possible evacuation pathways.

Defence Force Ready to Support Rescue Operations

Defence Minister Judith Collins said the deployment of aircraft and consular staff forms part of broader contingency plans designed to support citizens overseas.

“This deployment of consular staff and two NZDF C-130J aircraft is part of New Zealand’s contingency plans in preparation for supporting New Zealanders wishing to leave the Middle East,” Collins said.

The exact location where the aircraft and consular teams will be stationed has not yet been confirmed.

Officials say operational security considerations will limit how much information can be publicly released.

“Decisions on precisely where the consular response team and two C-130Js will be deployed are still to be taken, though their location will be selected taking safety and other practical factors into account,” Collins said.

“There will also be limits, for reasons of operational security, to how much we can comment publicly.”

Thousands of New Zealanders in the Region

According to government data, around 3,000 New Zealand citizens are registered as living in the Middle East through the government’s SafeTravel system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has activated a 24-hour response operation, including teams based in the region coordinating support and monitoring developments.

Authorities are urging all New Zealanders currently in the Middle East to register with SafeTravel to ensure they can receive emergency updates and assistance.

Emergency Assistance Available

New Zealanders requiring urgent help overseas can contact MFAT’s Emergency Consular Call Centre, which is operating around the clock.

Officials say the situation remains fluid, and evacuation plans will depend heavily on security conditions, airspace access, and coordination with international partners.