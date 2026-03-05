Second Private Building Consent Authority Approved in NZ

New Zealand’s building sector is set to gain additional capacity and competition following the approval of the country’s second standalone private Building Consent Authority (BCA), a move the Government says will help accelerate housing and infrastructure development.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk confirmed that Farsight NZ Limited Partnership has been approved as a private BCA, expanding options in a system traditionally dominated by local council authorities.

Boosting Competition in the Consent System

The approval marks a further step in the Government’s push to reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency in the building consent process, which has long been criticised for delays and administrative complexity.

“Easing the paperwork burden and cutting red tape out of our famously unproductive building consent system is a key part of this Government’s efforts to make it easier, faster and more affordable to build the homes and infrastructure Kiwis need,” Penk said.

Farsight becomes the second standalone private BCA to be approved in New Zealand, following Building Consent Approvals Limited, which received approval in May 2025.

Officials say introducing additional accredited providers will help increase processing capacity and reduce pressure on council-run building consent authorities.

Supporting Major Housing Developments

Farsight will initially provide building consent services for Summerset, one of New Zealand’s largest retirement village developers.

Under the arrangement, Farsight will carry out all core building control responsibilities across Summerset’s projects nationwide, including:

Processing and approving building consents

Conducting inspections during construction

Issuing Code Compliance Certificates

Taking enforcement action if required

Penk said the arrangement is expected to create greater consistency in how the Building Code is applied across Summerset developments, potentially accelerating the delivery of retirement housing.

“Summerset is one of New Zealand’s largest residential builders, and having its own BCA will bring greater consistency and certainty in how the Building Code is applied across its developments nationwide,” he said.

The move could help speed up the construction of retirement homes as demand grows with New Zealand’s ageing population.

Reducing Pressure on Local Councils

The addition of private BCAs is also expected to ease the workload for council consent authorities, which currently handle the majority of building approvals.

By processing a substantial share of large residential developments, private BCAs may allow councils to redirect resources to other projects.

“By covering a substantial number of building projects, Farsight will also take pressure off council Building Consent Authorities that would otherwise have undertaken the work,” Penk said.

Over time, the government expects the shift to improve approval times across the wider building consent system.

Maintaining Consumer Protection

Despite the introduction of private authorities, officials say regulatory standards remain unchanged.

All BCAs — whether public or private — must comply with strict legal requirements and undergo accreditation by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

MBIE approves only organisations that:

Are fully accredited

Are operated by “fit and proper” persons

Demonstrate the ability to manage regulatory responsibilities and liabilities

“Consumer protections remain strong because all BCAs, public or private, must meet the same legal requirements,” Penk said.

Part of Wider Building Sector Reforms

The approval aligns with broader government reforms aimed at reducing regulatory barriers in the construction sector and increasing housing supply.

Recent policy changes include:

Plans to introduce self-certification schemes for trusted builders

Removing certain low-risk building work from council consent processes

Implementing a consent exemption for granny flats

“These reforms are about fixing the basics and building the future,” Penk said.

“Approving providers like Farsight strengthens the building consent system, giving New Zealanders more choice, better service, and faster, more efficient results.”