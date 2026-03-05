Bluff Oyster Season Opens Amid Cautious Outlook

New Zealand’s iconic Bluff oyster season has officially opened, with authorities taking a cautious, science-led approach following assessments showing the fishery continues to face environmental and disease pressures.

Oceans and Fisheries Under-Secretary Jenny Marcroft said Fisheries New Zealand had carefully reviewed the health of the fishery before allowing the 2026 season to begin.

Survey Shows Mixed Outlook for the Fishery

A pre-season scientific survey conducted by Fisheries New Zealand found that, while the upcoming season is expected to remain challenging, there are encouraging signs of recovery in parts of the fishery.

The preliminary findings show:

Low levels of oyster mortality

Large numbers of small oysters beginning to grow

Continued environmental and disease pressures affecting oyster condition

Marcroft said the presence of strong juvenile oyster numbers offers hope for the future, but careful management will remain essential.

“Careful management will be required this season with issues such as disease and environmental pressures impacting oyster abundance and condition, but there are encouraging signs as well,” she said.

“Early results from the annual survey show that these issues are still present in the fishery and careful science-based fisheries management remains vital to safeguarding the fishery’s future.”

Conservative Catch Limits Planned

Fisheries New Zealand conducts a detailed survey of Bluff oyster beds each year before the season opens, measuring oyster size, population abundance, and disease prevalence.

Based on this year’s findings, officials are working closely with local fishers to protect sensitive areas where large numbers of juvenile oysters are growing.

“Fisheries New Zealand officials have been working with local oyster fishers on plans to protect areas with large numbers of small oysters and set a conservative catch level,” Marcroft said.

The approach aims to balance short-term harvest opportunities with the long-term sustainability of the fishery.

Industry Collaboration Key to Recovery

Bluff oyster fishers have faced a series of challenges in recent years, including disease outbreaks and environmental changes affecting oyster growth and survival.

Marcroft acknowledged the role of local fishers in supporting research and management efforts.

“Bluff oyster fishers have faced tough conditions in recent years and I’m thankful for their collaboration and research that forms the bedrock of this work,” she said.

Authorities will continue monitoring oyster beds closely during the early weeks of the season to ensure conditions match survey findings.

“Fisheries New Zealand will work with oyster fishers over the first few weeks of the season to continue to assess oyster beds for quality and health,” Marcroft said.

A National Seafood Treasure

Bluff oysters have been harvested for more than 150 years and are considered one of New Zealand’s most prized seafood delicacies.

The fishery plays an important role in the Southland regional economy, supporting local employment and attracting tourism to the region during the oyster season.

The annual season runs from 1 March to 31 August, although it may close earlier if conditions in the fishery deteriorate.

Further Data to Be Released Later in the Year

A full scientific report from the 2026 survey will be presented to the Shellfish Working Group in May, with the final report expected to be publicly released in November.

Marcroft said the government remains committed to supporting New Zealand’s shellfish sector as it navigates environmental and biological challenges.

“I’ve been steadfast in my support for New Zealand’s oyster industry and have been deeply concerned about the issues both Mahurangi oyster farmers in the north and Bluff oyster fishers in the south have been facing,” she said.