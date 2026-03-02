Kerala's Surprising Road Safety Trend: Fewer Deaths Amid Rising Accidents

Kerala experienced a surprising trend in 2025 with a decrease in road accident fatalities despite an increase in total accidents reported, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) announced on Monday. New data indicates that 3,733 fatalities occurred in 2025, marking a reduction from 2024's 3,875 deaths.

Since 2022, the state has seen a consistent decline in accident-related fatalities, influenced by rigorous road safety campaigns and enforcement drives. Officials highlighted a notable reduction in motorcycle-related deaths, with figures dropping from 1,450 in 2024 to 1,345 in 2025.

The total number of road accidents has surged from 43,910 in 2022 to 49,889 in 2025, correlating with an increase in the state's vehicle count to approximately 1.9 crore. Despite more accidents, authorities view the continued decline in fatalities as a hopeful sign of effective safety strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)