International Tug-of-War: Viktoriaa Basu's Custody Battle Unfolds

A Delhi court seeks clarification in the custody case involving Russian Viktoriaa Basu, accused of exiting India illegally with her child. Viktoriaa's troubled marriage with Saikat Basu led to a custody rift. The court examines the involvement of Russian embassy officials in aiding her alleged escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The custody battle involving Russian national Viktoriaa Basu has taken an international turn as a Delhi court seeks clarity on her alleged illegal exit from India with her minor child. Viktoriaa, embroiled in a contentious split with her Indian husband, Saikat Basu, is facing allegations of using forged documents to leave the country.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Seema Nirmal has requested the investigating officer to provide a supplementary chargesheet, detailing these accusations. Meanwhile, authorities in Nepal and Russia have been contacted to gather immigration information on Viktoriaa and her child, with ongoing efforts to trace their whereabouts since they reportedly crossed into Nepal via an unauthorized route.

Further complicating matters, the court was informed about the alleged involvement of two Russian embassy officials in facilitating Viktoriaa's escape, a claim firmly denied by the Russian Embassy. As the case progresses, the court has scheduled the next hearing for April 25, while the Union Ministry of External Affairs has been asked to expedite a lookout notice to prevent further international movement.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

