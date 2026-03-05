Revolutionizing Punjab's Medical Education: Seven New Colleges Announced

In a significant move to enhance medical education in Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh announced plans for the establishment of seven new medical colleges in the state.

The comprehensive project includes institutions developed under various models, such as government, public-private partnerships, and through private minority organizations. This expansion aims to substantially increase the state's medical education capacity by adding around 600 new seats, reducing the need for students to pursue medical degrees abroad.

The ambitious plan includes the Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences in Hoshiarpur, receiving a budgetary allocation of Rs 274.75 crore, and other colleges in Kapurthala, Sangrur, and SBS Nagar.