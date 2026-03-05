Left Menu

Revolutionizing Punjab's Medical Education: Seven New Colleges Announced

Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh revealed plans for seven new medical colleges, including institutions developed via public-private partnerships and minority organizations. The move is part of efforts to expand the medical education capacity, potentially adding around 600 seats to the state's existing capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:44 IST
Revolutionizing Punjab's Medical Education: Seven New Colleges Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance medical education in Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh announced plans for the establishment of seven new medical colleges in the state.

The comprehensive project includes institutions developed under various models, such as government, public-private partnerships, and through private minority organizations. This expansion aims to substantially increase the state's medical education capacity by adding around 600 new seats, reducing the need for students to pursue medical degrees abroad.

The ambitious plan includes the Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences in Hoshiarpur, receiving a budgetary allocation of Rs 274.75 crore, and other colleges in Kapurthala, Sangrur, and SBS Nagar.

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Fair Election Roll Revision Before Bengal Elections

Congress Demands Fair Election Roll Revision Before Bengal Elections

 India
2
Shopkeeper Assaulted Over Holi Party Refusal

Shopkeeper Assaulted Over Holi Party Refusal

 India
3
Cuba's Power Struggle: Navigating Blackouts Amid Oil Blockade

Cuba's Power Struggle: Navigating Blackouts Amid Oil Blockade

 Global
4
Global Supply Chain Chaos: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Cargo Routes

Global Supply Chain Chaos: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Cargo Routes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026