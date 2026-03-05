Israel Ramps Up Repatriation Amid Aerial Tensions
Over 20,000 Israelis have returned home since the Iran air war began. With 120,000 still abroad, Israel is gradually opening its airspace, facilitating flights to Ben Gurion Airport. Repatriation via land to Eilat is ongoing, while airlines plan additional flights from Europe, the U.S., and Asia.
Since the onset of the Iran air conflict, more than 20,000 Israelis have returned home, as revealed by the Transportation Ministry on Thursday. The ministry also announced that approximately 120,000 Israelis are seeking to come back, prompting efforts to reopen airspace.
Israel's airspace closure coincided with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, leading to missile barrages from Iran and stranding passengers. The ministry's data highlights that repatriating these citizens might take about a week as the country works to open more air travel options.
Efforts include expanded flight options, and Israelis are mainly returning via land routes into Eilat. Repatriation flights from European cities to Eilat continue, with Israeli airlines such as El Al resuming limited flights to Tel Aviv. Outgoing flights are set to resume on Sunday, starting with limited capacities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
