Intensified Strikes: Pakistan's 'Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq' Gains Momentum

Intense military operations are underway in southwest Pakistan, as security forces launched air and ground strikes targeting militant positions along the Afghanistan border. The strikes, part of 'Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq,' aimed at disrupting 41 posts associated with Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

Utilizing both light and heavy weaponry, the coordinated attacks were concentrated in border areas near Chaman, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Noshki. Initial assessments from security officials indicate that the militants have sustained substantial casualties and material losses.

The operation comes in response to recent Afghan Taliban attacks on Pakistan's border posts, which have strained bilateral relations since October. Officials affirmed that the military efforts would persist until all objectives are achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)