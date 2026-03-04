Left Menu

Kurdish Militias Plan to Strike Iranian Security Forces Amidst Rising Tensions

Iranian Kurdish militias are considering an attack on Iran's security forces, consulting the U.S. for support. With ties to the CIA and U.S. military, they aim to destabilize the Islamic regime, but the operation's success and regional reception remain uncertain. Kurdish forces have varying battlefield experience.

In recent developments, Iranian Kurdish militias are consulting with the United States to strategize a potential attack on Iran's security forces in the country's west. This move, designed to destabilize the Iranian military, is being orchestrated by a coalition of Kurdish groups settled near the Iran-Iraq border in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The ultimate goal is to create a power vacuum that could lead to a popular uprising against the Islamic regime, especially after recent high-profile losses among Iranian leadership. While Kurdish groups seek U.S. military support, the exact details of the planned operation remain undecided, with close communication ongoing between involved parties.

Reports suggest that the U.S. has been contacted for CIA assistance in arming these groups, although official responses are limited. Cooperation between Kurdish forces and the U.S. dates back to past military engagements, but their shifting allegiances may affect the current collaboration's outcome, especially given the operation's potential regional implications.

