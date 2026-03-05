Left Menu

Azerbaijan Closes Airspace in Wake of Drone Incident

Azerbaijan has taken retaliatory steps after accusing Iran of sending drones that injured four people. With tensions escalating, Azerbaijan has shut its southern airspace and border crossings with Iran, raising concerns of further conflict amid the ongoing U.S.–Iran tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:04 IST
Azerbaijan Closes Airspace in Wake of Drone Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijan has announced retaliatory actions following an incident involving Iranian drones crossing its border, resulting in injuries to four individuals. President Ilham Aliyev declared that the nation's Armed Forces are on alert to respond to what he described as an 'unprovoked act of terror.'

The Azerbaijani government claims one of the drones hit Nakhchivan International Airport, causing damage and injuring civilians, while another landed near a school. In response, Azerbaijan has closed its southern airspace for 12 hours and its borders with Iran to cargo, affecting routes to Russia.

The incident exacerbates already fraught relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, with global implications due to Azerbaijan's status as a major energy exporter. The situation adds to regional tensions as broader Middle Eastern conflicts continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has received U.S. request for help with drones in Middle East

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has received U.S. request for help with drones in Middle...

 Global
2
Samson dedicates his Player of the Match award to \"once-in-a-generation\" Bumrah

Samson dedicates his Player of the Match award to \"once-in-a-generation\" B...

 India
3
Blackout is still on in western Cuba as crews rush to repair damaged thermoelectric plant

Blackout is still on in western Cuba as crews rush to repair damaged thermoe...

 Cuba
4
Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026