Azerbaijan Closes Airspace in Wake of Drone Incident

Azerbaijan has announced retaliatory actions following an incident involving Iranian drones crossing its border, resulting in injuries to four individuals. President Ilham Aliyev declared that the nation's Armed Forces are on alert to respond to what he described as an 'unprovoked act of terror.'

The Azerbaijani government claims one of the drones hit Nakhchivan International Airport, causing damage and injuring civilians, while another landed near a school. In response, Azerbaijan has closed its southern airspace for 12 hours and its borders with Iran to cargo, affecting routes to Russia.

The incident exacerbates already fraught relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, with global implications due to Azerbaijan's status as a major energy exporter. The situation adds to regional tensions as broader Middle Eastern conflicts continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)