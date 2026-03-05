Turkey Condemns Iranian Drone Attacks in Nakhchivan
Turkey has strongly condemned Iranian drone strikes in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, stressing the urgent need to halt attacks on third countries. The Turkish foreign ministry reiterated its concerns after discussions between the top diplomats of Turkey and Iran emphasized the risk of the conflict spreading across the region.
Turkey issued a strong condemnation on Thursday in response to Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, calling for an immediate cessation of assaults targeting third-party nations.
The Turkish foreign ministry, in a statement, highlighted the pressing need to stop regional attacks, citing risks of conflict escalation.
This condemnation followed discussions between Turkey and Iran's top diplomats, emphasizing the urgent necessity to prevent the spread of warfare in the region.
