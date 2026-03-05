Left Menu

Turkey Condemns Iranian Drone Attacks in Nakhchivan

Turkey has strongly condemned Iranian drone strikes in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, stressing the urgent need to halt attacks on third countries. The Turkish foreign ministry reiterated its concerns after discussions between the top diplomats of Turkey and Iran emphasized the risk of the conflict spreading across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:09 IST
Turkey Condemns Iranian Drone Attacks in Nakhchivan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey issued a strong condemnation on Thursday in response to Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, calling for an immediate cessation of assaults targeting third-party nations.

The Turkish foreign ministry, in a statement, highlighted the pressing need to stop regional attacks, citing risks of conflict escalation.

This condemnation followed discussions between Turkey and Iran's top diplomats, emphasizing the urgent necessity to prevent the spread of warfare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

 India
2
SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

 India
3
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home minister for political reasons before Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.

Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home mini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026