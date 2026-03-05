Left Menu

Clash in the Waters: Iran Accuses US of Unjust Attack on Warship

An Iranian official condemned the US submarine attack that sank the IRIS Dena warship near Sri Lanka, stating it contravened international law. The assault occurred after the vessel participated in Indian naval exercises. The attack resulted in significant casualties, sparking tensions between Iran and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:06 IST
An Iranian warship was recently sunk by a US submarine in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast, according to Iranian authorities, who claim the attack was a breach of international law. The IRIS Dena, reportedly not armed, was returning from a multilateral naval exercise hosted by India when it was targeted.

Ayatollah Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakeemelahi emphasized that the incident violated moral and legal standards, resulting in the deaths of at least 87 Iranian sailors. He asserted Iran's right to self-defense amid escalating conflicts, highlighting continued US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets that have killed numerous civilians, including children.

The cleric expressed a desire for international intervention to halt the ongoing strife, accusing foreign actors, particularly the US, of instigating tensions. Hakeemelahi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons while underscoring the nation's historical ties with India and potential collaboration on the Chabahar port and trade routes.

