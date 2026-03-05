Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

Tensions escalate as a US submarine sinks the Iranian warship IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, killing 87 sailors. The incident marks a major escalation in US-Iranian conflicts beyond the Persian Gulf. Indian Navy aids in search and rescue efforts amidst international outcry and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:16 IST
Escalating Tensions: US Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A United States submarine has significantly heightened global tensions by torpedoing and sinking the IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship, near Sri Lanka. The attack claimed the lives of at least 87 Iranian sailors and marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran away from the Persian Gulf.

The Indian Navy responded swiftly, deploying its long-range anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft to support search and rescue operations led by Colombo. They were soon joined by additional Indian naval assets, including the vessels INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, to aid in the efforts to locate missing crew members.

This latest maritime conflict occurs against a backdrop of increasing US-Iranian tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the incident, calling it an atrocity, while US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described it as a historic military action. Former Indian officials criticized the move, noting the implications for India's diplomatic relations and global maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat cartels

UPDATE 3-US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat ca...

 Global
2
Bose quits as Bengal Governor days before poll schedule; Mamata hints at 'pressure' from Amit Shah

Bose quits as Bengal Governor days before poll schedule; Mamata hints at 'pr...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Universal Music puts US listing on hold, citing market uncertainty

UPDATE 2-Universal Music puts US listing on hold, citing market uncertainty

 Global
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond selloff

GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bon...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026