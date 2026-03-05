Escalating Tensions: US Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

A United States submarine has significantly heightened global tensions by torpedoing and sinking the IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship, near Sri Lanka. The attack claimed the lives of at least 87 Iranian sailors and marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran away from the Persian Gulf.

The Indian Navy responded swiftly, deploying its long-range anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft to support search and rescue operations led by Colombo. They were soon joined by additional Indian naval assets, including the vessels INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, to aid in the efforts to locate missing crew members.

This latest maritime conflict occurs against a backdrop of increasing US-Iranian tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the incident, calling it an atrocity, while US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described it as a historic military action. Former Indian officials criticized the move, noting the implications for India's diplomatic relations and global maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)