Unwarned US Submarine Attack Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

A US submarine reportedly sank the Iranian warship 'IRIS Dena' in the Indian Ocean without prior warning, according to Iranian diplomat Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh. The attack happened as the vessel was en route home from a naval exercise in India.

The sudden torpedo strike resulted in a devastating explosion, sinking the frigate and causing substantial casualties, including the loss of around 100 lives. Most of those on board were Iranian soldiers and other personnel.

This incident adds to tensions in West Asia, with Iran condemning what it perceives as an unjust American-Israeli military aggression. Diplomatic efforts are underway to repatriate the survivors and the deceased back to Iran.