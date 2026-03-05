WHO Highlights Attacks on Health Infrastructure Amidst Tensions

The World Health Organization has verified a series of 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran amid escalating tensions related to a U.S.-Israeli campaign, as announced on Thursday. Reports confirm that four healthcare workers have been killed, while an additional 25 have suffered injuries.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that an estimated 100,000 people have fled Iran, and over 60,000 individuals have been displaced in Lebanon due to the conflict. However, the WHO refrained from attributing blame to any specific parties.

Additionally, the WHO's logistics hub in Dubai, which provides vital health supplies to multiple countries, has been temporarily shut down due to transportation restrictions in the region. In related news, a spokesperson from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported that three of its workers were injured in military strikes targeting Iran.