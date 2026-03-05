Left Menu

WHO Highlights Attacks on Health Infrastructure Amidst Tensions

The World Health Organization confirmed 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran linked to U.S.-Israeli actions. Four healthcare workers were killed, and 25 others injured. Over 160,000 people were displaced across Iran and Lebanon. Iran claims 10 facilities hit by strikes, impacting WHO's logistic hub in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:36 IST
WHO Highlights Attacks on Health Infrastructure Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization has verified a series of 13 attacks on health infrastructure in Iran amid escalating tensions related to a U.S.-Israeli campaign, as announced on Thursday. Reports confirm that four healthcare workers have been killed, while an additional 25 have suffered injuries.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that an estimated 100,000 people have fled Iran, and over 60,000 individuals have been displaced in Lebanon due to the conflict. However, the WHO refrained from attributing blame to any specific parties.

Additionally, the WHO's logistics hub in Dubai, which provides vital health supplies to multiple countries, has been temporarily shut down due to transportation restrictions in the region. In related news, a spokesperson from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported that three of its workers were injured in military strikes targeting Iran.

TRENDING

1
Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit detailed report

Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit...

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campaign

UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campa...

 Global
3
Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second successive T20 WC final

Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second succes...

 India
4
UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026