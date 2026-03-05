Left Menu

Chaos in Tehran: Pakistanis Flee Missile Strikes Amid Intensifying Conflict

Pakistanis fleeing Iran have reported widespread chaos, fires, and missile strikes in Tehran. The escalating conflict has involved U.S., Israeli, and NATO forces. Many locals and foreigners are evacuating amid internet blackouts, leaving the city almost deserted and resembling a ghost town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:46 IST
Chaos in Tehran: Pakistanis Flee Missile Strikes Amid Intensifying Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst intensifying conflict, Pakistanis escaping Iran recount a harrowing scene of explosions and missile strikes engulfing Tehran, leaving much of the city desolate.

The violence has escalated, drawing in U.S., Israeli, and NATO forces. Evacuations have surged, with many citizens fleeing the war-torn region as communication blackouts persist.

With airspace closures and persistent missile threats, diplomats juggle fragile relations while grappling with the evacuation crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

 India
2
Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

 Global
3
Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

 Iraq
4
An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in the war, reports AP.

An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026