Chaos in Tehran: Pakistanis Flee Missile Strikes Amid Intensifying Conflict

Amidst intensifying conflict, Pakistanis escaping Iran recount a harrowing scene of explosions and missile strikes engulfing Tehran, leaving much of the city desolate.

The violence has escalated, drawing in U.S., Israeli, and NATO forces. Evacuations have surged, with many citizens fleeing the war-torn region as communication blackouts persist.

With airspace closures and persistent missile threats, diplomats juggle fragile relations while grappling with the evacuation crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)