Desolation and Conflict: Pakistanis Flee War-Torn Tehran

Pakistanis are fleeing Iran amidst escalating conflict and missile strikes in Tehran. U.S. and NATO forces are involved, and Tehran faces severe destruction. The Pakistani government faces diplomatic challenges, trying to balance ties with Washington and solidarity with Iran while evacuating citizens under threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst rising tensions in the region, Pakistanis fleeing Iran have recounted harrowing scenes in Tehran as explosions and missile strikes rip through the city. The capital, nearly deserted after widespread evacuations, has been left in flames and smoke.

The conflict escalated significantly with a U.S. submarine sinking an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka and NATO forces intercepting an Iranian missile aimed at Turkey. Governments are scrambling to ensure the safe evacuation of their citizens as airspace remains largely closed.

Back home, Pakistan faces a tightrope walk in balancing diplomatic relations with the U.S. while expressing solidarity with Iran. With Iran launching retaliatory strikes across the Gulf, Islamabad's position remains precarious amidst threats of regional instability.

