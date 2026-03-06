Left Menu

Doctor Detained After Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident Leaves Young Woman Brain Dead

A doctor was apprehended by the police following a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman. The accused was captured at a resort in Idukki, with his father also arrested for aiding in his evasion of authorities.

  • India

A doctor was apprehended on Friday after being on the run following a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman. Police detained Dr. Cyriac George at a resort in Kannankulam, near Wagamon, Idukki district, based on a tip-off regarding his location.

Initially, George attempted to flee, but he was ultimately captured and handed over to a police team from Angamaly. Earlier that day, George's father, George Mathew, was also arrested in Kottayam for allegedly helping his son evade capture by the authorities.

The vehicle used in the incident was found registered in Mathew's name. The 19-year-old victim, Jasliya Johnson, sustained critical injuries on February 28 and was declared brain dead on March 3. Her organs were donated posthumously with her family's consent.

