Border Fire: Tensions Escalate at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Frontier

The ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has escalated into fierce exchanges of fire across multiple points along their border, the U.N. reported on Friday. The fighting, which has now stretched into its second week, has displaced over 100,000 people, highlighting the region's volatility amidst broader tensions involving U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran.

Pakistani air strikes targeted Taliban installations near Kabul, including the Bagram air base, prompting Afghan defenses to retaliate by destroying military posts along the extensive border. Amid the rising tensions, residents in border towns report shelling coinciding with their Ramadan meals, leading to mass evacuations as homes are caught in the crossfire.

The international community is concerned about the potential for further escalation, although attempts at mediation have been eclipsed by the ongoing Iran conflict. Meanwhile, both Pakistan and the Taliban have exchanged accusations, with no apparent diplomatic solution in sight. The U.N. warns the humanitarian impact may worsen if hostilities continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)