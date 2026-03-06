Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Escalate: A Week of Air Strikes and Retaliations

Tensions in the Middle East reached a critical point with Israel launching major air strikes on Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs, and Iran responding with missile attacks on Tel Aviv. The ongoing conflict also extended to U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq. Over a thousand casualties have been reported.

In a volatile escalation, Israel executed significant air strikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in southern Beirut, marking the beginning of extensive attacks on infrastructure in Tehran. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at the core of Tel Aviv, intensifying the long-standing conflict between the nations.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced their latest operation involved missile and drone attacks targeting strategic sites in Tel Aviv. In a related move, Iranian drones targeted U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq. Tensions have now stretched to the Indian Ocean, where a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian ship near Sri Lanka.

The seven-day conflict, deemed existential by Iranian officials, has claimed over a thousand lives in Iran alone. Amid international outrage and the complex web of alliances, the U.S. administration has faced political pressures and economic repercussions, impacting global oil supplies and stock markets.

