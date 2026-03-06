Controversy Unleashed: Goa Forward Party MLA Criticizes Government's Extravagant Spending
Vijai Sardesai, a Goa Forward Party MLA, criticized the state government for its expenditure on events and alleged mismanagement of mining activities. He claimed public money was misused on publicity and inadequate waste management, while mining benefits failed to reach the locals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address at the state assembly, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai lambasted the state government for lavish spending on promotional events, labeling it as 'wasteful'.
Sardesai expressed concerns over the lack of tangible benefits from resumed mining activities, critiquing the governing body's spending priorities amidst local economic struggles.
He also addressed the flaws in waste management policies, highlighting the ongoing issue of public cleanliness despite significant investment, as well as the structural problems within mining leases affecting job availability for locals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
