Controversy Unleashed: Goa Forward Party MLA Criticizes Government's Extravagant Spending

In a fiery address at the state assembly, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai lambasted the state government for lavish spending on promotional events, labeling it as 'wasteful'.

Sardesai expressed concerns over the lack of tangible benefits from resumed mining activities, critiquing the governing body's spending priorities amidst local economic struggles.

He also addressed the flaws in waste management policies, highlighting the ongoing issue of public cleanliness despite significant investment, as well as the structural problems within mining leases affecting job availability for locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)