Tension in Punjab: Protest Clash at State Assembly

In Punjab, a protest by Congress leaders against the AAP government escalated on Friday as police resorted to using water cannons to control the crowd. The demonstrators were attempting to breach barricades in front of the state Assembly to express displeasure over unfulfilled promises.

The protest, led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, highlighted the alleged failure of the Bhagwant Mann government to deliver on key promises, including providing financial assistance to women and improving state security. Warring accused the government of investing heavily in advertising instead of public welfare.

During the protest, water cannons used by the police knocked off turbans of several protesters. Congress leaders deemed the state's actions a suppression of democracy, condemning the use of force as an attempt to silence legitimate democratic discourse. The protest ended with leaders expressing exasperation over unmet expectations and a deteriorating law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)