Left Menu

Tension in Punjab: Protest Clash at State Assembly

Punjab Congress leaders protested against the AAP government to highlight unmet promises, such as financial aid for women and safety concerns. The protest turned intense when police used water cannons to disperse the crowd as they tried to breach barricades protecting the state Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:33 IST
Tension in Punjab: Protest Clash at State Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, a protest by Congress leaders against the AAP government escalated on Friday as police resorted to using water cannons to control the crowd. The demonstrators were attempting to breach barricades in front of the state Assembly to express displeasure over unfulfilled promises.

The protest, led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, highlighted the alleged failure of the Bhagwant Mann government to deliver on key promises, including providing financial assistance to women and improving state security. Warring accused the government of investing heavily in advertising instead of public welfare.

During the protest, water cannons used by the police knocked off turbans of several protesters. Congress leaders deemed the state's actions a suppression of democracy, condemning the use of force as an attempt to silence legitimate democratic discourse. The protest ended with leaders expressing exasperation over unmet expectations and a deteriorating law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

 India
3
Kerala Nurses Stage State-Wide Protest Over Minimum Wage Dispute

Kerala Nurses Stage State-Wide Protest Over Minimum Wage Dispute

 India
4
Border Blitz: Unyielding Conflict Wreaks Havoc Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Border Blitz: Unyielding Conflict Wreaks Havoc Between Pakistan and Afghanis...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026