Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly was a hub of legislative activity, with seven important bills introduced on a single day. These bills, touching various aspects of state governance, underscore a commitment to modernize and streamline services across different sectors.

Home Minister Mama Natung focused on enhancing safety with the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, targeting improved fire prevention and emergency response mechanisms. Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona introduced a vital bill addressing the transfer and management of education department staff, aiming for better regulatory structure.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein proposed amendments to the state's GST and fiscal management laws, indicating a push for refined financial governance. Additional legislative measures by other ministers aim to curb political defections and update urban and assembly member policies, reflecting a comprehensive state reform agenda.

