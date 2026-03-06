Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Infrastructural Leap: The DMK Government's Vision 2023

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced the launch of a SIPCOT Industrial Park worth Rs 300 crore and road expansion projects in the district. With a focus on empowering women through Self-Help Groups, the DMK government aims to sustain its impressive growth rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:23 IST
Tamil Nadu's Infrastructural Leap: The DMK Government's Vision 2023
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is set to witness significant infrastructural advancement as Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled plans for a new SIPCOT Industrial Park in the district, valued at Rs 300 crore. Additionally, road infrastructure is poised for improvement with the Alangulam-Tenkasi expansion costing Rs 255 crore.

Addressing a government function, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the state's robust growth rate of 11.19 percent, attributing the success to progressive initiatives by the DMK government. Among these is the establishment of a Rs 15 crore playground aimed at enhancing community recreation facilities.

Stalin also emphasized the empowerment of women through Self-Help Groups that originated under the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. By facilitating large-scale entrepreneurship, these initiatives are creating job opportunities and promoting financial independence. Stalin commended Chief Minister M K Stalin for his hands-on leadership and dedication to the Dravidian Model's continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncontested Rajya Sabha Nominations - A Political Breeze

Uncontested Rajya Sabha Nominations - A Political Breeze

 India
2
The Shadow of Forced Sterilisation: Karan Singh's Recollections

The Shadow of Forced Sterilisation: Karan Singh's Recollections

 India
3
Uber Pioneers Intercity Bus Booking in India with AbhiBus Partnership

Uber Pioneers Intercity Bus Booking in India with AbhiBus Partnership

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Drives Rapid Development with Historic Budget Allocation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Drives Rapid Development with Historic Budget Allocatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026