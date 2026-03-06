Tamil Nadu's Infrastructural Leap: The DMK Government's Vision 2023

Tamil Nadu is set to witness significant infrastructural advancement as Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled plans for a new SIPCOT Industrial Park in the district, valued at Rs 300 crore. Additionally, road infrastructure is poised for improvement with the Alangulam-Tenkasi expansion costing Rs 255 crore.

Addressing a government function, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the state's robust growth rate of 11.19 percent, attributing the success to progressive initiatives by the DMK government. Among these is the establishment of a Rs 15 crore playground aimed at enhancing community recreation facilities.

Stalin also emphasized the empowerment of women through Self-Help Groups that originated under the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. By facilitating large-scale entrepreneurship, these initiatives are creating job opportunities and promoting financial independence. Stalin commended Chief Minister M K Stalin for his hands-on leadership and dedication to the Dravidian Model's continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)