Left Menu

Underwhelming Use of Paralegal Volunteers in Delhi's POCSO Cases

Only a fraction of Delhi’s police stations have paralegal volunteers, with just one POCSO case utilizing their services in 2025. An RTI query points to gaps in deployment, despite a Supreme Court mandate for their role in aiding child victims during investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:36 IST
Underwhelming Use of Paralegal Volunteers in Delhi's POCSO Cases
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing insight by an RTI inquiry, it has been discovered that merely a quarter of Delhi's police stations are equipped with paralegal volunteers (PLVs) to assist in cases including those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Disturbingly, only one POCSO case in 2025 utilized their services.

Data from the Delhi State Legal Services Authority shows that these volunteers are not specifically deployed for POCSO cases, instead focusing on the 'Missing Children' project. Various districts, such as northeast and south, exhibit uneven distribution of PLVs across police stations, raising concerns about gaps in legal support for child victims.

The situation has prompted criticism from the Supreme Court, highlighting deficiencies in the PLV deployment and advocating for measures to enhance their presence and efficacy in sensitive cases involving minors. The court's directive pushes for states to verify and improve the infrastructure, ensuring legal aid is accessible when most needed.

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

 India
2
Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

 India
3
Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

 India
4
Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026