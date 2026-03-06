Loco Pilot's Allegation Sparks Probe into Caste-Based Discrimination
A loco pilot accused a senior railway officer of forcing him to undress and use casteist slurs during a leave extension request. The pilot, undergoing treatment for piles, called for an independent probe and FIR under the SC/ST Act. The incident is under investigation by the railway administration.
A loco pilot's appeal to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has triggered an investigation into alleged caste-based discrimination within the Lucknow Rail Division.
The pilot, Rajesh Meena, claims he was coerced into a humiliating act of undressing before a senior officer to verify unhealed surgical wounds for leave extension.
Meena's complaint states that despite providing medical documents, Chief Crew Controller Ratan Kumar denied him a sick memo, allegedly accompanied by casteist remarks. The railway division is currently investigating the claims, with calls for a thorough, time-sensitive examination and appropriate action under the SC/ST Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
