Loco Pilot's Allegation Sparks Probe into Caste-Based Discrimination

A loco pilot's appeal to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has triggered an investigation into alleged caste-based discrimination within the Lucknow Rail Division.

The pilot, Rajesh Meena, claims he was coerced into a humiliating act of undressing before a senior officer to verify unhealed surgical wounds for leave extension.

Meena's complaint states that despite providing medical documents, Chief Crew Controller Ratan Kumar denied him a sick memo, allegedly accompanied by casteist remarks. The railway division is currently investigating the claims, with calls for a thorough, time-sensitive examination and appropriate action under the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)