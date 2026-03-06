Gang-Linked Murder Shocks Southwest Delhi
In Chhawla, Delhi, Balwan Gehlot was fatally shot while traveling by car. Police suspect foreign gangster involvement. Unidentified assailants fled on a scooter. Preliminary investigations cite threats and overseas ties. A case has been filed, and efforts include examining CCTV footage and Gehlot's background to determine the motive.
An unsettling incident of violence unfolded in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area as a man was shot dead by unknown assailants on a scooter, drawing police suspicions of foreign gangster involvement.
The victim, identified as Balwan Gehlot, succumbed to gunshot wounds while traveling in his car. Authorities suspect an overseas gangster orchestrated the attack, as the deceased had previously received threats, suggesting a possible motive behind the murder.
In response, law enforcement has registered a case and formed dedicated teams to catch the culprits. Investigative efforts currently focus on analyzing local CCTV recordings and probing into Gehlot's past to unearth potential leads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
