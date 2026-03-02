Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Promises Transformation in Bengal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claims that a BJP government can significantly reduce crime in West Bengal within a month and aims to eradicate joblessness within five to 10 years. Criticizing the ruling TMC's governance, he emphasizes BJP's commitment to societal reform and projects development and security post elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Howrah | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold proclamation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that criminals in West Bengal will face a swift crackdown within a month if a BJP government comes to power in the state. Speaking at a rally in Howrah's Amta, Singh expressed confidence in generating employment and tackling joblessness, a challenge expected to take five to 10 years to address fully.

Singh accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of perpetuating social division in the state, while promising societal reform and transformation under BJP leadership. He posed critical questions to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the state's prevalent poverty and women's safety concerns, suggesting an urgent need for change.

Highlighting corruption and crime as rampant under the current administration, Singh assured voters of impending good governance and economic revival with a BJP victory. Asserting that the people's demand for change is palpable, he pledged that Bengal will witness remarkable development and secure environments under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

