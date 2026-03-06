Synergy and Sports: Assam Rifles' Push for Peace & Development

The Director General of the Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, highlighted the importance of collaboration between security forces and the local community for peace and development.

During his recent visit to the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Headquarters, he reviewed operational readiness and monitored ongoing welfare programs as well as engaging with officers and personnel. Lt Gen Lakhera praised their dedication and highlighted the positive impact of civic action programs.

To further support welfare initiatives, he opened a new sports complex at Kohima Garrison, and inaugurated a Sainik Institute and a modern Cook House at Dimapur Sector, enhancing infrastructure for the troops. He stressed that logistical support is crucial for high morale and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)