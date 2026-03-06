Synergy and Sports: Assam Rifles' Push for Peace & Development
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, underscores the synergy between security forces and locals for peace and development. During his visit to the Assam Rifles HQ, he praised personnel's professionalism and launched new welfare initiatives, including a sports complex and infrastructure upgrades at Kohima and Dimapur.
- Country:
- India
The Director General of the Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, highlighted the importance of collaboration between security forces and the local community for peace and development.
During his recent visit to the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Headquarters, he reviewed operational readiness and monitored ongoing welfare programs as well as engaging with officers and personnel. Lt Gen Lakhera praised their dedication and highlighted the positive impact of civic action programs.
To further support welfare initiatives, he opened a new sports complex at Kohima Garrison, and inaugurated a Sainik Institute and a modern Cook House at Dimapur Sector, enhancing infrastructure for the troops. He stressed that logistical support is crucial for high morale and operational readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Rifles
- Director
- General
- Vikas
- Lakhera
- sports
- infrastructure
- welfare
- development
ALSO READ
Tehri Lake: The Rising Hub for Global Adventure Sports Enthusiasts
Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.
Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India
Reuters Sports News Summary