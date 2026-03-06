Left Menu

Synergy and Sports: Assam Rifles' Push for Peace & Development

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, underscores the synergy between security forces and locals for peace and development. During his visit to the Assam Rifles HQ, he praised personnel's professionalism and launched new welfare initiatives, including a sports complex and infrastructure upgrades at Kohima and Dimapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:11 IST
Synergy and Sports: Assam Rifles' Push for Peace & Development
Director General
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of the Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, highlighted the importance of collaboration between security forces and the local community for peace and development.

During his recent visit to the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Headquarters, he reviewed operational readiness and monitored ongoing welfare programs as well as engaging with officers and personnel. Lt Gen Lakhera praised their dedication and highlighted the positive impact of civic action programs.

To further support welfare initiatives, he opened a new sports complex at Kohima Garrison, and inaugurated a Sainik Institute and a modern Cook House at Dimapur Sector, enhancing infrastructure for the troops. He stressed that logistical support is crucial for high morale and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global
2
Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

 India
3
Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

 Italy
4
Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026