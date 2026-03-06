India Aids Iranian Vessel: Urgent Docking Amid Tensions

India has stepped in to offer crucial assistance to the Iranian vessel, IRIS Lavan, granting it emergency docking approval at the port of Kochi. This move was necessitated after the ship encountered technical difficulties, according to government sources on Friday.

The request from the Iranian authorities was made on February 28, following an alarming sequence of events where Iranian warship IRIS Dena, participating in naval exercises, was sunk by a US submarine off Sri Lanka, tragically resulting in the loss of 87 Iranian sailors.

Responding swiftly, India authorized the docking on March 1, allowing IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi by March 4, where its 183 crew members now find refuge at local naval facilities, highlighting India's pivotal humanitarian role in this tense situation.

