Tibetan Voices Echo: Renewed Calls for Peace Amid Sino-Tibetan Conflict

Tibetan groups in India commemorated the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day with protests, marking the 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. The Tibetan government-in-exile emphasized resilience and peaceful resolution. Demonstrations in Delhi called for justice and freedom, highlighting ongoing political and cultural repression while advocating for genuine autonomy within China.

Updated: 10-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:30 IST
  • India

Tibetan groups in India renewed their calls for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict by marking the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day with protests and commemorations. In Delhi, 24 people were detained during demonstrations outside the Chinese Embassy, underscoring the tension surrounding the anniversary.

The Central Tibetan Administration, representing the Tibetan government-in-exile, emphasized the themes of resilience and remembrance while honoring the sacrifices made during the 1959 uprising. The protest, organized by the Tibetan Youth Congress, aimed to draw attention to ongoing political and cultural repression in Tibet.

Demonstrators, holding placards and chanting slogans, called for justice, freedom, and respect for Tibetan rights. The CTA reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful, negotiated settlement within China, despite ongoing repression in Tibet and misinformation campaigns. The protest also highlighted the unwavering spirit of the Tibetan people in preserving their culture and identity.

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

