Tibetan Voices Echo: Renewed Calls for Peace Amid Sino-Tibetan Conflict

Tibetan groups in India renewed their calls for a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibetan conflict by marking the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day with protests and commemorations. In Delhi, 24 people were detained during demonstrations outside the Chinese Embassy, underscoring the tension surrounding the anniversary.

The Central Tibetan Administration, representing the Tibetan government-in-exile, emphasized the themes of resilience and remembrance while honoring the sacrifices made during the 1959 uprising. The protest, organized by the Tibetan Youth Congress, aimed to draw attention to ongoing political and cultural repression in Tibet.

Demonstrators, holding placards and chanting slogans, called for justice, freedom, and respect for Tibetan rights. The CTA reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful, negotiated settlement within China, despite ongoing repression in Tibet and misinformation campaigns. The protest also highlighted the unwavering spirit of the Tibetan people in preserving their culture and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)